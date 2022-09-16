2023: Abia APC reconciliation c’ttee set to submit report

The All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee in Abia State would at the end of the month submit its report to the national leadership of the party. The Chairman of the committee, Senator Chris Adighije, made this disclosure at the weekend. Adighije, who spoke with some journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in company of Martins Azubuike, also expressed confidence that the APC would be victorious in Abia State in next year’s general election. The reconciliation committee was set up by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on August 4 with the mandate to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders in the state. Some of the members of the committee include Senator Chris Adighije – Chairman; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Secretary; Minister of State, for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh; Hon. Emeka Atuma; Hon. Martins Azubuike; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu; APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and APC governorship candidate in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

In his remarks while inaugurating the committee, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu urged members of the committee to do the needful by lobbying and reconciling all the stakeholders in the state because all politics are local. In his speech Adamu said: “I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step.” However, speaking about the works of the committee, Adighije, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, said the committee had engaged many stakeholders in the state.

