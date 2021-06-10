News

2023: Abia APC Working C’ttee visits Kalu, urges him to deliver state for party

The state Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and Chairman of the caucus of the party in the state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to help the party win the gubernatorial elections in the next general elections.

This is even as the Committee commended Kalu for his leadership of the party and quality senatorial representation Speaking on behalf of the Committee during their visit to Kalu in his private office at Orji Uzor Kalu House, Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Working Committee, who is also the state Chairman of the party, Honourable Donatus Nwankpa, said the party is proud of Kalu’s giant strides adding that he has brought a new approach to leadership and representation. He applauded Kalu for his fatherly role in the party and pleaded with him to overlook mistakes from his subordinates and focus on strengthening the party. According to him: “We the Working Committee came to pay you homage and to thank you for the great job you are doing for our party, your senatorial zone and the entire Abia State.

We have made it clear to you that whatever we are doing; we must go with one voice. “In the words of Martin Luther King: ‘either unite for progress or be divided’. So we call for unity and I urge you to continue your dynamic leadership and fatherly role for the party. Because one thing you must accept from us is that you and your subordinates must make mistakes and in the words of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida ‘we should not be afraid of making mistakes’ neither should we sit and celebrate our mistakes.”

Continuing he said: “We want to say we are proud of you and also on our own part we are proud of the giant strides you are making, giving the senatorial representation a new look and a new approach. So on this note; we want you to continue the good job you are doing. “We also want you to remember that the aim of forming a political party is to control the government. Our objective and mission as the Abia State chapter of the APC is to take over the government of Abia State and be in Government House come 2023. It is a mission and we urge you to lead us to achieve it,” Nwankpa said.

Responding to the Chairman and members of the state Working Committee, Senator Kalu thanked them and reiterated his support to the demands and needs of the party. He said he is a loyal party man whose demand from the party is to do what is right and what they feel is right.

“I want to thank you people for this singular honour on me. I am a party man and I have always asked the party to do what is right and what they feel that is right. Since I entered this party, I have continued to make courageous decisions for the development of this party and will continue to do so. “My needs are little, my needs are very different. My immediate needs now are how to galvanize my senatorial district to be one, galvanize the party in other senatorial districts and bring more infrastructure home,” Kalu stated.

