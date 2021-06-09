Politics

2023: Abia APC Working C’ttee visits Kalu, urges him to deliver state for party

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The state Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and Chairman of  the caucus of the party in the state,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to help the party win the gubernatorial elections in the next general elections.
This is even as the  Committee commended Kalu for his leadership of the party and quality senatorial representation
Speaking on behalf of the Committee during their visit to Kalu in his private office at Orji Uzor Kalu House, Abuja on Tuesday,  the Chairman of the Working Committee, who is also the state Chairman of the party,  Honourable Donatus Nwankpa, said the party is proud of Kalu’s giant strides adding that he has brought a new approach to leadership and representation.
He applauded Kalu for his fatherly role in the party  and pleaded with him to overlook mistakes from his subordinates and focus on strengthening the party.
According to him: “We the Working Committee came to pay you homage and to thank you for the great job you are doing for our party,  your senatorial zone and the entire Abia State. We have made it clear to you that whatever we are doing, we must go with one voice.
“In the words of Matin Luther King, ‘either unite for progress or be divided’. So we call for unity and I urge you to continue your dynamic leadership and fatherly  role for  the party.  Because one thing you must accept from us is that we your subordinates must make mistakes and in the words of Ibrahim Badamosi  Babangida ‘we should not be afraid of making mistakes’ neither should we sit and celebrate our mistakes.”
Continuing he said: “We want to say we are proud of you and also on our own part we are proud of the giant strides you are making, giving the senatorial representation a new look and a new approach. So on this note, we want you to continue the good job you are doing.
“We also want you to remember that the aim of forming a political party, is to control government. Our objective and mission as thr Abia State chapter of the APC is  to take over the government of Abia State and be in government house come 2023. It is a mission  and we urge you to lead us to achieve it,” Nwankpa said.
Responding to the Chairman and members of the state Working Committee, Senator Kalu thanked them and reiterated his support to the demands and needs of the party.
He said he is a loyal party man whose demand  from the party is to do what is right and what they feel is right.
“I want to thank you people for this singular honour on me. I am a party man and I have always asked the party to do what is right and what they feel that is right. Since I entered this party, I have  continued to make courageous decisions for the development of this party and will continue to do so.
“My needs are little, my needs are very different. My  immediate needs now are how to galvanize my senatorial district to be one, galvanize the party in other senatorial districts and bring more infrastructure home,” Kalu stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Child soldiers affecting worldview of Nigeria – Morka

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Mr. Godwin Morka was the immediate past Director, Research and Programme Development, with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) . In this chat with JULIANA FRANCIS, he shares intimate information on human trafficking in Nigeria and governments policies What’s the most challenging issue with working with NAPTIP? In the first […]
Politics

Etiaba: PDP should respect guber rotation in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Barrister Emeka Etiaba (SAN), is the son of the first female governor in Nigeria, Mrs. Virginia Etiaba. He speaks, in this interview, on his ambition to run for the Anambra governorship and his dream for the state. Okey Maduforo reports Too many questions have been asked about your ambition and why you are in the […]
Politics

Ekwueme’s daughter promises to govern with fear of God

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November governorship election in Anambra State, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has advised voters in the state to elect a leader, who will govern with the fear of God. Onyemelukwe made the call in Nnewi, while addressing stakeholders and party faithful at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica