2023: Abia groups unite for Obi

The Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM) and the OBidient Across Parties Alliance (OAPA) Abia State chapters yesterday urged the people of the state to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote in the 2023 election.

The groups, who came together in Aba, said despite almost all of their members coming from different parties and different political stands, they are all out to ensure that Labour Party candidate Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential poll.

POGM Coordinator Chetachi Ikpe said they had already started encouraging people to collect their PVCs, adding that it is not enough to register. OAPA Coordinator, Chief Ndubueze Stanley, said his group was not interested in the name of any party but in the performance and track records of an individual.

