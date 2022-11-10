News

2023: Abia groups unite for Obi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM) and the OBidient Across Parties Alliance (OAPA) Abia State chapters yesterday urged the people of the state to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote in the 2023 election.

The groups, who came together in Aba, said despite almost all of their members coming from different parties and different political stands, they are all out to ensure that Labour Party candidate Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential poll.

POGM Coordinator Chetachi Ikpe said they had already started encouraging people to collect their PVCs, adding that it is not enough to register. OAPA Coordinator, Chief Ndubueze Stanley, said his group was not interested in the name of any party but in the performance and track records of an individual.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gani Adams to Buhari: Revamp Nigeria’s ailing economy

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the panacea to salvage the country’s ailing economy is for President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure social and economic security for Nigerians. This was as the Yoruba generalisimo said inflation which is eating up the economy has triggered the growing spate of insecurity across the country. Speaking […]
News

Group tasks Niger to supply rural areas with mosquito nets

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As the world marks this year’s 2021 World Malaria Day, the Network for Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has tasked the Niger state Government on the need to supply more mosquito nets to people living in the rural areas. The Niger State chapter of NRHJN made the appeal when the Commissioner for Health in […]
News Top Stories

Odili’s invasion: SaMBA warns security agencies against harassing judges

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has warned security agencies to desist from harassing judges from the Southern region of the country.   In a statement signed by its Spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr, the group advised the security agencies to follow due process and route whatever complaint they might have to the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica