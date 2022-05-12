2023: Abia monarchs demand politics of inclusiveness

The Traditional Rulers Council of Old Isuikwuato District in Abia State have called on the people, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North, precisely the Old Isuikwuato District in the spirit of equity and fairness.

This is as the tradi- tional rulers said that the acronym A.B.I.A was formed by the combination of the people of Imo State from the old Afikpo (A), Bende (B), Isuikwuato (I) and Aba (A) in 1991. They said that it is therefore of great concern and worry to them that since 2019, Abia people have been deceived and made to believe that what remains of Abia State today (with the exit of the old Afikpo Division in 1996 to Ebonyi State) is the old Bende and Aba Divisions.

The traditional rulers further said that the purveyors of such narrative had failed to explain to the people why the Isuikwuato District with the letter “I” in the acronym “A. B. I. A” has been completely forgotten in the scheme of things. In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Traditional Council, HRH Eze Godson Ezekwesiri and HRH Eze Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya, respectively, the royal fathers explained that if the Old Isuikwuato District (former Okigwe North Federal Constituency) had been part of the old Bende, the “I” in the A.B.I.A acronym would not have been there in the first instance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...