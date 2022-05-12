News

2023: Abia monarchs demand politics of inclusiveness

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Traditional Rulers Council of Old Isuikwuato District in Abia State have called on the people, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North, precisely the Old Isuikwuato District in the spirit of equity and fairness.

This is as the tradi- tional rulers said that the acronym A.B.I.A was formed by the combination of the people of Imo State from the old Afikpo (A), Bende (B), Isuikwuato (I) and Aba (A) in 1991. They said that it is therefore of great concern and worry to them that since 2019, Abia people have been deceived and made to believe that what remains of Abia State today (with the exit of the old Afikpo Division in 1996 to Ebonyi State) is the old Bende and Aba Divisions.

The traditional rulers further said that the purveyors of such narrative had failed to explain to the people why the Isuikwuato District with the letter “I” in the acronym “A. B. I. A” has been completely forgotten in the scheme of things. In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Traditional Council, HRH Eze Godson Ezekwesiri and HRH Eze Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya, respectively, the royal fathers explained that if the Old Isuikwuato District (former Okigwe North Federal Constituency) had been part of the old Bende, the “I” in the A.B.I.A acronym would not have been there in the first instance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo Assembly crisis, threat to constitution – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is a threat to constitutional order. Atiku, on his twitter handle, said Nigeria is on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership. “We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in […]
News

I’m not worried by court decision against me –Umahi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that he was unperturbed by the recent court ruling voiding his position because he decamped from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Responding to inquiries from State House Correspondents ahead of the Progressive Governors Forum meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, […]
News

Glo-sponsored African Voices hosts two Rugby players

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African Voices, the Cable News Network (CNN) programme, which showcases stars from across the continent, will this weekend host two rugby players and their exciting careers and passion to positively impact young, aspiring sportsmen and women. The duo of Tendai Mtawarira, Zimbabwean-born former rugby player resident in South Africa, and Kenyan Humphrey Kayange, also a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica