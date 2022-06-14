News

2023: Abia North will benefit more if Senator Orji Kalu is re-elected – Cleric

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Reverend Ukpai Kalu of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, says the people of Abia State senatorial district and South East geo-political zone would benefit immensely if the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is re-elected to the Senate in 2023.

According to the cleric, Kalu has done well to position Ndigbo at the centre of political negotiations, applauding the former Abia State governor for his “exceptional’’ performance since assuming office as the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district.

He praised Kalu in an interview with journalists on Tuesday morning at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, while reacting to the outcome of the just concluded convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He appealed to the people of Abia North senatorial district to support and re-elect Kalu for the betterment of the district, saying that “some people were there for decades with zero impact for our people. Kalu has done exceptionally well and I’m using this opportunity to commend him, as well as urge the people of Abia North senatorial district to continue to entrust the affairs of the zone to him.

“Although I am not a politician, you have to accept it if somebody does well. I can assure you that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has done excellently since he was elected in 2019.

“Our people in Abia North senatorial district, Abia State and Ndigbo in general stand to benefit more if he is re-elected to represent the district.

“We must unanimously support him because he has done so much by attracting development to Abia North through road projects, renovation of schools and other basic amenities. More benefits will come if he is re-elected, that’s the expectation. Those trying to challenge him should step down immediately because we don’t want any form of backwardness,” he said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Atiku: Nigeria, sprinting towards disaster

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday, raised a fresh alarm that Nigeria was running on full speed towards disaster, given the rising tensions triggered by separatist groups and the worsening spate of insecurity across the country. Atiku, who expressed this fear at the public presentation of the book: ‘Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices,’ […]
News Top Stories

FG: No passport racketeering in Nigerian embassy

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government has debunked a report in a national daily, linking some officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in France with alleged passport racketeering.   Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, who took strong exception to the allegations, said that the Embassy of Nigeria in France was not engaged in […]
News

Adamawa, BUA committed to business partnership’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to support BUA’s plans to set up its 3 million metric tonnes cement plants in the state.   Governor Fintiri gave the reassurance during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/ CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos. Rabiu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica