2023: Abia North’ll benefit more if Kalu is re-elected –Cleric

Reverend Ukpai Kalu of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria has said that the people of Abia North Senatorial District and the South East geo-political zone would benefit immensely if the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is re-elected to the Senate in 2023.

 

According to the cleric, Kaluhasdonewelltoposition Ndigbo at the centre of political negotiations, applauding the former Abia State governor for his “exceptional’’ performance since assuming office as the senator representing Abia North.

 

He praised Kalu in an interview with journalists yesterday morning at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, whilereactingtotheoutcome of the just-concluded convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He appealed to the people of Abia North Senatorial  District to support and reelect Kalu for the betterment of the district, saying that “some people were there for decades with zero impact for our people.

 

Kalu has done exceptionally well and I’m using this opportunity to commend him, as well as urge the people of Abia North to continuetoentrusttheaffairs of the zone to him.

 

“Although I am not a politician, you have to accept it if somebody does well. I can assure you that Senator Orji UzorKaluhasdoneexcellentlysincehewaselectedin2019. “We must unanimously support him because he has done so much by attracting development to Abia North through road projects, renovation of schools and other basic amenities.

 

More benefits will come if he is reelected, that’stheexpectation. Those trying to challenge him should step down immediately because we don’t want any form of backwardness,” he said.

 

