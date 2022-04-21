2023: Abia PDP LG chairmen laud Igbokwe’s courage to join guber race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen in Abia State have lauded the courage of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly called as “Don Lulu” to join the 2023 governorship race in the state. This is even as he sought the support of the immediate past governor and Abia Central senator, Theodore Orji, over his ambition to reinvent the state.

The PDP Chairmen in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, who met with the governorship aspirant at his Umuawa Umuahia country home, as part of his consultations with stalwart of the party, promised to place competence and capacity above other considerations during the governorship primaries. The forum, however, described him as an enterprising and progressive young man whose contributions in the governance of the state were highly needed for the state to move forward. Speaking on behalf of the other chairmen after the meeting, the PDP chairman in Osisioma Local Government Area, Chief Chidiadi Ufomba, said .

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...