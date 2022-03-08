2023: Abia PDP yet to decide on zoning

In spite of the clamour for the zoning of the Abia State governorship seat to Abia North in accordance with the ‘state charter of equity,’ the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the zoning the governorship slot to any section of the state.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Allwell Asiforo Okere, and Secretary, David Iro, in a communiqué jointly signed on behalf of the state Exco after an emergency meeting held at the party Secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, the party frowned at the rumour making the rounds that the party has zoned the governorship seat to a particular zone, and described it as unfounded.

The party called on the people of the state and the PDP family in particular to disregard the rumour, saying that the state chapter of the party that is constitutionally saddled with such responsibility was still consulting the stakeholders on the matter.

The communiqué signed by the Publicity Secretary, Fabian Nwankwo, explained further that the ongoing sensitisation/familiarisation tour of the 17 LGAs of the state by the state PDP Exco was part of its consultation with the PDP chieftains, stressing that as soon as the party concludes the consultation, it would take vital decisions for progress of the party

