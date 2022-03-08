News

2023: Abia PDP yet to decide on zoning

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

In spite of the clamour for the zoning of the Abia State governorship seat to Abia North in accordance with the ‘state charter of equity,’ the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the zoning the governorship slot to any section of the state.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Allwell Asiforo Okere, and Secretary, David Iro, in a communiqué jointly signed on behalf of the state Exco after an emergency meeting held at the party Secretariat in Umuahia, the state  capital, the party frowned at the rumour making the rounds that the party has zoned the governorship seat to a particular zone, and described it as unfounded.

 

The party called on the people of the state and the PDP family in particular to disregard the rumour, saying that the state chapter of the party that is constitutionally saddled with such responsibility was still consulting the stakeholders on the matter.

 

The communiqué signed by the Publicity Secretary, Fabian Nwankwo, explained further that the ongoing sensitisation/familiarisation tour of the 17 LGAs of the state by the state PDP Exco was part of its consultation with the PDP chieftains, stressing that as soon as the party concludes the consultation, it would take vital decisions for progress of the party

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta: Workers’ election ends in crisis

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Amid controversy, the election of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) yesterday ended in fiasco in Asaba, the state capital. The national officers led by the Acting President, Dr. Tommy Okon, alongside their drivers, as well as the embattled outgone Chairman and factional delegates were said to […]
News

Ebonyi Assembly: Court reinstates Deputy Speaker, two others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reinstated Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The Court also restored the seats of Odefa and two other Lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) and Oliver Osi (Ivo). The court’s order followed a motion ex parte dated 24th February, 2022 […]
News

Mass jailbreak in Afghanistan as IS fighters battle Afghan forces

Posted on Author Reporter

  Islamic State militants were battling Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday morning, after an overnight assault on a prison that led to a mass jailbreak, officials said. The assault began on Sunday evening with car bomb detonated at the entrance to the prison, and there were numerous other blasts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica