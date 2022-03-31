2023: Abia PDP zoning formula, unilateral decision – Ugochukwu

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, has said the zoning formula announced by the leadership of the party in Abia State is not only strange, but also done without consultation with the statutory organs of the party.

The former NDDC Chairman, in a statement, titled: “That Abia State PDP May Survive,” expressed concern that “in the last few weeks, Abia State PDP, has been involved in numerous controversies, all of which are now threatening to throw the party into confusion, and potential disaster.

“We have had the controversy over the zoning of the governorship ticket of the party, which has pitted party members in inter-ethnic vituperations, and has severely polarised the party with members exchanging brickbats across the widening ethnical fault lines. “Then, the party executive has announced a zoning formula, which frankly speaking seems strange in relation to the ordinary meaning of the word zoning. Worse still, this zoning decision was taken without engagement of the statutory organs of the party, such as the State Caucus and thus making it for all intents and purposes, an imposition. “In the midst of all this, there are reports that a chairman has been appointed for the PDP State Elders Committee, outside a meeting of that organ of the party, which amounts to a breach of party constitution.”

