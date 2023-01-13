2023: Abiodun hits Ijebu East, inaugurates Esure Road

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, inaugurated the Esure Road in Ijebu-Mushin, Ijebu East Local Government Area. The inauguration of the road was part of the governor’s tour to Ijebu East Local Government. Speaking, Abiodun said the light-up-the-rural- areas project of his administration would commence in earnest with the distribution of electricity transformers and solar system this week. He vowed that people in the hard-to-reach areas in the state would experience a new lease of life with the provision of electricity in their respective communities. He said the construction of the 2.1kilometres Esure road was in keeping with the promises he made in 2021 during the campaign for the local government election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...