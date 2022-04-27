2023: Abiodun picks Osinbajo over Tinubu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday declared that the state would support the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to enable him continue with some of the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun made the declaration at a stakeholders’ meeting with Osinbajo and leaders of the APC in the state, held at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Osinbajo also visited the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, as part of his presidential consultation. Governor Abiodun, who described Osinbajo as a man who is interested in fairness, justice, equity and the rule of law, said the Vice President in the last seven years, has contributed to the many successes recorded by the Federal Government.

The governor insisted that Osinbajo “is eminently qualified to lead the country”. “The Vice President present here is coming home. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to lead the country in a higher capacity. “Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously in the last seven years. We have no doubt that you will do well as president and we will support you,” Abiodun stated.

