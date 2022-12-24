News

2023: Abiodun urges Muslims to obtain PVCs, perform civic responsibility

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)
…as gov visits Celestial City, promises to fix Imeko-Abeokuta Road

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on Muslim faithful in the state and across the country to perform their civic rights as the 2023 general election draws closer.

Abiodun, who made this call at the 68th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, held at the Jamia Ahmadiyya Ground in Ilaro on Saturday, noted that Muslims performing their civic rights isn’t just a duty to themselves alone, but to the Almighty Allah.
The governor, while urging Muslims to ensure they get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), said that his administration since it came to power has been able to lower the political temperature.
He affirmed that his government has also been able to promote inter-party tolerance and appealed to Muslims across the country not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs.
“The election is coming, let us perform our civic duties. And as we participate in the electoral process, we must not be disenfranchised.
“The election starts from registration, we must ensure we get our permanent voter’s card and then after that, we must ensure we present ourselves for the election and exercise our franchise. This is a duty to ourselves as it is a duty to the Almighty God, because it is through us Almighty God chooses those that rule over us,” he said.

Abiodun, who commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for helping the country to shape young ones, guide the women in the society, equally lauded the Jama’at for being very strong in inter-religious harmony and peace.

 

Abiodun declared that his administration would remain committed towards the overall development of the state, adding that his administration was open to partnership.
The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, in his remarks, commended the governor for developing the state and as well completing all abandoned projects left behind by his predecessor, noting that the second term ambition of the governor is sacrosanct.
In his remarks, the Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-,Azeez Alatoye, while commending Governor Abiodun for his love and passion for Muslims in the state, acknowledged him for his pledge towards the scholarship programme of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria.
Meanwhile,  Governor Abiodun has assured that his administration would construct the Abeokuta-Imeko Road, to ease movement and enhance economic activities in the axis.
The governor gave this assurance when he visited the Pastor and Spiritual leader of Celestial Church of Christ World, Rev. Mobiyina Oshoffa, at the International Headquarters of the Church in Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.
He said though the road belongs to the Federal Government, his administration would reconstruct it and make it motorable to reduce the agony people go through plying it.
“Your Eminence, I want to assure you that we will construct the Abeokuta-Imeko Road so that when people gather here next year, they will drive on a smooth road.
This road is very important to the economy of Ogun State and by extension, Nigeria. This road will enhance movement of our people,” he said.
Abiodun emphasized that no development could take place in a chaotic society, as peace is the catalyst that drives the socio-economic development of any nation.
The governor described the church as the conscience of the society as people believe in church leadership to lead aright and fight for their cause.
Abiodun noted that God has a place in every individual’s life as He directs the affairs of man the way He pleases, adding that he was in the church to worship and thank God for His mercies towards the state and its people.
In his remarks, the Spiritual Head of the Church, Rev. Oshoffa, said the people gathered for their annual pilgrimage and to celebrate his 20th ordination and 74th birthday, as well as His grace in their lives.
Oshoffa, who commended the governor for his giant strides, especially in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and education,  maintained that the governor’s visit had energized them and encouraged them to continue to pray for the success of his administration and the nation as a whole.
The spiritual leader later prayed for the peace and development of the state and the nation as a whole.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okebukola: State varsities, satellite campuses, cause of half-baked graduates

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has attributed the cause of unemployable and half-baked graduates in the country to underfunding of state-owned universities.   Okebukola, who stated this while delivering the convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said the situation had led to the establishment of […]
News Top Stories

Oil skyrockets to $71 per barrel, highest in 14 months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Excess crude earnings hit $43.2m in one day   Nigeria’s budget surplus rises by $24 per barrel   Crude oil, Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, hit $71.38 per barrel yesterday, being the highest point in 14 months.   This new price, which  pushed Nigeria’s excess crude earnings on 1.8 million barrels output to OPEC market to […]
News

CJ inaugurates election tribunals for Lagos LG polls

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba, yesterday inaugurated two election petitions tribunals to look into disputes arising from the July 24 local government elections in the state. The first tribunal has Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson as chairman and would sit at the Ikeja High Court premises. It will preside over petitions from Lagos mainland. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica