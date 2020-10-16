2023: Academic group canvasses Igbo presidency

Some tertiary institutions lecturers under the auspices of Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI) have disclosed its readiness to root for Igbo presidency in 2023. In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and Prof. Robert Dode, the national publicity secretary, the group said it had become desideratum and expedient for political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South-East in the spirit of equity and fairness.

According to them, no person from the South- East had ever hold sway to the highly coveted position since 1999 and it was high time Igbo produced a president in Nigeria. The statement reads in part; “The South-East region have many qualified and eminent personalities who can steer the leadership of the country without any form of marginalisation. “As academic group involving lecturers from all over Nigeria, we are ready to meet with every stakeholder in the six geopolitical zones in the country. We want every political party to zone its flagship to anyone they deemed fit in the South-East”.

The group therefore called on all political parties and Nigerians to support as president, a person of Igbo extraction, remarking that it would address the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

