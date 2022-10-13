News Top Stories

2023: ACF, NEF, to engage Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others on Northern issues

The Arewa Joint Committee comprising the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) among others, have said they are ready to engage the presidential candidates of the major political parties on issues that concerns the North.

The committee is working on positioning the North to reap from any presidential candidate that wins the 2023 general elections Apart from ACF, NEF, and SABMF, others are Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), Arewa House (Centre for Historical Development and Research) and the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP). Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Director General, SABMF who spoke for the rest and who is the Secretary of the committee, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, said they will engage candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Umar said a number of Northern groups, under the umbrella of Arewa Joint Committee, are working to engage presidential candidates, saying it is an unprecedented event in the political history of the North and the country.

According to him: “We have pooled our energy, commitments to interests of the North and Nigeria and other resources to engage some presidential candidates of political parties who seek the mandate of Nigerians to govern from May 29th, 2023.” According to him, the candidates who will interact with a select group of leaders and elders from across the North will be those of the APC, PDP, NNPP, LP PRP and SDP.

He said: “We are grateful to the candidates and parties who have agreed to participate in these engagements. The goals of the engagements are basically to improve the understanding of presidential candidates over issues that are central to the interests of the North as we embark on the defining search for good leaders that should emerge in 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

