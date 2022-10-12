News

2023: ACF, NEF, to engage Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Arewa Joint Committee comprising of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) among others have said they are ready to engage the presidential candidates of the major political parties on issues that concerns the North.

The committee is working on positioning the North to reap from any presidential candidate that wins the 2023 general elections

Apart from ACF, NEF, and SABMF, others are Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), Arewa House (Centre for Historical Development and Research) and the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP).

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna Wednesday, the Director General, SABMF who spoke for the rest and who is the Secretary of the committee, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, said they will engage candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Umar said a number of Northern groups, under the umbrella of Arewa Joint Committee, are working to engage presidential candidates, saying it is an unprecedented event in the political history of the North and the country.

 

Our Reporters

