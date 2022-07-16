2023: ACF to engage Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others

arewa consultative forum acf
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the apex Northern socio cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that the forum is set to engage the presidential candidates of the major political parties in the country.

ACF said that the move is to expose the candidates to the North and Nigerians to enable them decide who has the best programme and interest to tackle the prevailing situations in the country. The forum plans to engage the presidential candidates of the four main political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Polit-ical Party (NNPP). ACF Information officer, Mallam Shuaibu Lili told Saturday Telegraph that the forum is not concerned about individuals or political parties, but the candidate that has the best interest of the people at heart.

Mallam Lili said, “ACF is only concerned about what these people can do for Nigerians, taking into cognizance the prevailing situations in the country. If they must serve the North, ACF rep-resents the North. “ACF has a political committee and we will appreciate if these candidates can meet with us and use the opportunity to tell northerners and Nigerians what they can do for them.

We have also sent them congratulatory messages. We are even given them a forum to come and sell themselves to the people.” Asked whether the forum will endorse one of the candidates after listening to what they have to say, the information officer said “ACF will not endorse any candidate, but we will appreciate what they have to do for the people.” He also stated that the forum is being careful in its engagement with politicians, saying ACF needed to be careful because many people go into politics for comfort and many even enmass wealth that they cannot utilize.

 

