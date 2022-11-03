2023: Activist urges support for Tinubu’s presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, an artisan, Rasheed Saheed has added his voice to the call on Nigerians to downplay ethnicity and religion but consider the experience and uncommon love of each candidate for the country. The 45-year-old Lagosbased civil-right activist, however, circled on the candidate of the All Progressives Con-gress (APC,) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom he described as the most favoured. Saheed hinted that in the consideration of the stated qualities, none of the other major contestants matches Tinubu. In his analogy, Saheed, said as the former governor of Lagos State, “Tinubu has proven even to his critics that he can raise life from a lifeless economy. “His numerous achievements abound and his intimidating legacies are there for all to see and admit.” He pleaded with the citizenry to consider the likely consequences of Nigeria and Nigerians going through another year of untold hardships.

He believes that Tinubu for his humble background and his generosity would turn things around. The Abeokuta-born artisan lamented that same could not be said of his arch-rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar whom he said could not influence a single project in the North-East throughout his eight years in office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...