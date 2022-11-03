News

2023: Activist urges support for Tinubu’s presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, an artisan, Rasheed Saheed has added his voice to the call on Nigerians to downplay ethnicity and religion but consider the experience and uncommon love of each candidate for the country. The 45-year-old Lagosbased civil-right activist, however, circled on the candidate of the All Progressives Con-gress (APC,) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom he described as the most favoured. Saheed hinted that in the consideration of the stated qualities, none of the other major contestants matches Tinubu. In his analogy, Saheed, said as the former governor of Lagos State, “Tinubu has proven even to his critics that he can raise life from a lifeless economy. “His numerous achievements abound and his intimidating legacies are there for all to see and admit.” He pleaded with the citizenry to consider the likely consequences of Nigeria and Nigerians going through another year of untold hardships.

He believes that Tinubu for his humble background and his generosity would turn things around. The Abeokuta-born artisan lamented that same could not be said of his arch-rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar whom he said could not influence a single project in the North-East throughout his eight years in office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG’s N-Power programme, largest youth empowerment in sub-Sahara Africa –Dare

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Minister Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as one which puts the youths on top of its agenda with the N-Power program being one of the largest youth- focused empowerment programmes in the sub-Saharan Africa.   The Minister said this at the Ilaji Farm, Hotel and Resorts, […]
News Top Stories

Akpanudoudehe resigns from APC, joins NNPP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

Former Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, has resigned from the party. Akpanudoudehe, who contested the governorship ticket of APC in Akwa Ibom State and lost, said he is joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to fly their flag. The former APC […]
News

OMSL: NNC accuses NPA of highhandedness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has asked the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to tread with circumspection in the way it is handling its engagement with the Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), the company supporting the Nigerian Navy to provide security at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica