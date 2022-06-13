News

2023: Activists urge Nigerians to honour Abiola with free, fair elections

In commemoration of the 2022 Democracy Day, pro-democracy activists in the country have urged Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 general elections are free, fair and credible in honour of the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, late  Chief MKO Abiola.

 

Speaking at the June 12 Democracy Day Celebration in Nigeria organized by the June 12 Democracy Movement of Nigeria, in Lagos yesterday, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the country must get it right in 2023 in remembrance of Abiola. Ozekhome said Abiola made a great sacrifice for Nigeria’s democracy. He said, “Not many Nigerians would make the kind of sacrifice Abiola made for this country.

On June 12 1993, Nigerians from all walks of life came together to seek nationhood by voting in the most transparent, free and fair election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria.

 

“Abiola won the election but the military annulled it and he was also killed in the process. Abiola is a man of principle and honour, which was why he made that famous declaration.

 

Abiola defined democratic struggle in Nigeria and for that reason, he will never be forgotten in the history of the country because he paid the supreme price.”

 

