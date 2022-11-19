News

2023: Adamawa INEC takes delivery of 4, 104 BVAS machines

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

The Adamawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken delivery of 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) meant for the state. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the state, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Yola the state capital during a press conference on Friday, said the move would ensure credible and transparent accreditation for the 2023 general elections. According to him, “Bimodal Voter Accreditation System would be used during the 2023 polls and the INEC Result Viewing Portal for uploading polling unit results for citizens to view in real time on election day.

“We have started taking delivery of non – sensitive materials in the state from the commission’s zonal store in Gombe, the exercise shall continue until we have taken all the materials needed for the elections.” On PVCs, the Resident Electoral Commissioner explained that, PVCs’ collections has been ongoing in the state since the end of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, this is even as he lamented that the collection performance is very poor and called on all those registered prior to 2019 or those with fresh registration to come for collection.

Yunusa urged candidates and political parties to conduct themselves peacefully during the 150 days of the campaign as provided by the law. “Campaigns should be issue based without no name calling, provocations, violence, thuggery, use of armed militia, masquerades nor campaigns in places of worship and public offices,” he warned. He assured of meeting with the leadership of all the political parties in the state to sign a peace accord for all the gubernatorial candidates, stressing that security agents, traditional and religious leaders as well as other relevant stakeholders are fully involved in the exercise.

 

Our Reporters

