2023: ADC offers free tickets to Tuface, Omotola, DJ Switch, others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Pols (pix: DJ Switch)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has offered free tickets to Nigeria Nollywood artistes and entertainers, in any position of their choice, in the 2023 general election, as a part of measures to encourage youth participation in politics.
The party also promised to collaborate with Nigerians in Diaspora “to produce six governorship candidates to serve as stellar governors, one each for the six zones.”
Among the artistes and entertainers include musician, Innocent Idibia (a.k.a TuFace), his counterpart, DJ Switch, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade Ekeinde and footballer, Ahmed Musa.
ADC National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who spoke on Tuesday when he received certificate of endorsement of ADC as a party for Nigerian youths and women, said the party needs to strength the creativity and drive of the youths.
Nwosu, who decried the spate of insecurity into the country, noted that apart from being social influencers, and crusaders, they add more positive values and monetary resources to the Nigeria economy than all the elected executives, legislators and their appointees at local, state and federal levels.
According to the National Chairman, in 23 years of the nation’s democracy, PDP and APC have done serious damage to the security and peace of the country.
He noted that since the Chibok schoolgirls kidnap, to the Greenfield University students abduction, a number of promising young men and women have become targets of abduction and murder.

