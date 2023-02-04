News

2023: Adebanjo, Okunronmu lead LP campaign, as Obi visits Ogun

Foremost leaders of pan Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Senator Femi Okunronmu are leading the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign rally in Ogun State.
The campaign rally, which is being held at the Ake Palace ground, has in attendance the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, his Vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, the National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other party leaders.
Addressing the crowd, Adebanjo took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a failure.
He told Tinubu to withdraw his candidature and join the Obi/Datti movement, saying the North he is banking on will disappoint him.

 

