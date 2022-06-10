News

2023: Adebayo, KAFTAN TV owner, emerges SDP candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Prince Adewole Adebayo, owner of KAFTAN Television, has been elected as candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for next year’s presidential election. Adebayo scored 1,526 votes to beat his rival, Khadija Lamidi, who polled 83 votes, at the party’s national convention in Abuja. He was declared winner by the returning officer, Dr. Umar Ardo, who announced that the total number of votes cast at the convention were 1,653, with 1, 609 as valid while 44 were invalid votes. Adebayo, a lawyer, in his acceptance speech, promised to win the February 25, 2023 presidential election for the SDP. He assured that the party would give the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a good fight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Sukuk: FG plans N250bn proceeds for roads, others

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Works Ministry, Niger Delta, FCT main beneficiaries   The Debt Management Office (DMO) has clarified that proceeds of N250 billion Sukuk bond flagged off yesterday, which is the fourth in the series, will be channelled into construction of roads and other projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.   With the latest N250 […]
News Top Stories

APC Presidential ticket: Only nine aspirants serious with contest –Sources

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  …N100m nomination forms, negotiating tools There were indications yesterday that of the 25 presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) only 9 of them are really in contest of the position.   The 9, who are said to be seriously in contest are: APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of […]
News Top Stories

Indians dump $1.60bn substandard drug in Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Meeting scheduled to forestall diplomatic row   Despite complaints and restriction by the Federal Government to curb importation of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, some Indian pharmaceutical firms have dumped $1.60billion substandard drugs in Nigerian market in the last two years. Worried by the influx of fake drugs after several warnings, Indian Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica