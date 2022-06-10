2023: Adebayo, KAFTAN TV owner, emerges SDP candidate

Prince Adewole Adebayo, owner of KAFTAN Television, has been elected as candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for next year’s presidential election. Adebayo scored 1,526 votes to beat his rival, Khadija Lamidi, who polled 83 votes, at the party’s national convention in Abuja. He was declared winner by the returning officer, Dr. Umar Ardo, who announced that the total number of votes cast at the convention were 1,653, with 1, 609 as valid while 44 were invalid votes. Adebayo, a lawyer, in his acceptance speech, promised to win the February 25, 2023 presidential election for the SDP. He assured that the party would give the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a good fight.
