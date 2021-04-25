News

2023: Adeboye Prays for A’Ibom: Says may Gov. Emmanuel’s successor continue with peace, development of state

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prayed for Governor Udom Emmanuel’s successor, asking God to give Akwa Ibom a Governor in 2023 that will continue with the prevailing peace and development of the state and take it to greater heights.

This came minutes after the General Overseer who arrived the State on Saturday, finished from a Sunday Service he held at the Discovery Park in Uyo which was attended by a mammoth crowd of believers as part of his weekend Pastoral activities in Uyo, the State capital.

Pastor Adeboye in his prayer asked God to continue to bless the State. “Let it be well with this State and all those who wish her well too. May God grant the Governor and the State a good successor who will continue with the good works the Governor has been doing; who will not disrupt those good works. I pray that God should show through Divine revelations to your son who the successor will be”, he prayed.

The Service which had as guest minister, Pastor Agu Irukwu had as it’s theme, “God is doing a new thing”, taken from the Book of Isaiah Chapter 43, Verses 10-19, was attended by senior government officials.

The General Overseer who was in Uyo during the weekend on a Pastoral assignment was received on arrival on Saturday at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, by Governor Udom Emmanuel and senior cabinet members.

