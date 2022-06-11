News

2023: Adebutu, PDP’s Ogun governorship candidate, woos opponents

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Mr. Ladi Adebutu, has called on his opponents at the party’s primaries to join him in ensuring victory for the party at the poll. Specifically, Adebutu called on Mr. Jimi Lawal, Segun Showunmi and other aspirants who lost the party’s primary election, to join him on a mission to rescue the state from what he termed ‘the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).’ Adebutu made the call when the party presented certificates of return to state and national assembly candidates who emerged on its (the PDP’s) platform at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital. While Showunmi is laying claim to the party’s ticket having emerged at parallel primary, Lawal had written the Senator Iyorchia Ayu – led leadership of the party calling for the cancellation of the primary election over alleged manipulation of delegates’ list.

It would be recalled, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier this week presented a certificate of return to Adebutu, thereby recognising him as the candidate of the party in the state. He therefore urged the party to call a meeting of all the aspirants to work together for the good of the party.

Adebutu said, “I’m determined to bring everybody onboard because those that have won the primaries, won not because they are the best and not because they have the total number of votes, so that lost out must not be left behind that is why I’m determined to always carry everybody along and I think that is the beauty of PDP. “We are not known for imposing. I think we have successfully managed well democratically and we are still managing the situation. “We must endeavor to have a big happy family so that we can face the challenges at hand. We recognise that we are still in the opposition and the work at hand is extensive and we know the antics of the misgovernance of the APC, we are hoping to take over power from them come 2023.”

 

