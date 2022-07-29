2023: Adediran’s allegations won’t stop us from performing our duties –LASAA

Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has denied the accusation by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, that the government is removing his campaign posters and billboards. The Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency LASAA), Damola Docemo, said the allegations would not stop the agency from carrying out its functions.

Docemo in a statement issued yesterday, said indiscriminate pasting of posters will not be permitted anywhere in Lagos until political campaigns have been formally flagged off, in accordance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines. He said even at that, it must be done at designated sites. “Our attention has been drawn to the wild allegations made by the People’s Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr. Olajide Adediran, during an Arise TV interview. “He accused the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) of removing his campaign posters and instructing outdoor advertising agencies from not to fly his campaign materials.

“Mr. Adediran claimed that the Lagos State Government instructed outdoor advertising practitioners to reject materials from opposition parties and, therefore, his advertisement materials were brought down midway into a contract. “The PDP candidate displayed stark ignorance of the rules guiding outdoor advertisement practice in Lagos. LASAA simply regulates billboard structures and not advertisement campaigns. “The decision to deploy any advertisement is the sole discretion of billboard owners who must have registered with LASAA for a licence to hoist advertisement structures in the State. Advertising companies determine their clients and the terms of their trade.

