2023: Adefolaju declares for Ifo Assembly seat

Following consultations with key stakeholders in his constituency, Hon. Ademola Adefolaju has declared his intentions to run for the Ifo Constituency 2 House of Assembly seat in Ogun State. Adefolaju said he decided to yield to the clarion call and aspire for the House of Assembly seat in order to give the people of Ifo Local Government Constituency 2 good representation.

In his acceptance speech after a meeting with the people of his constituency at Oke-Aro Primary School ground, Adefolaju expressed his gratitude to his supporters for their encouragement and support and pledge to continually and diligently lookout for the interest and well-being of his constituency.

He stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he will passionately represent the interest of the good people of Ifo and not let them down. He also used the opportunity to commend the developmental works and effort of the Governor DapoAbiodun of the state.

