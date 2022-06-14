Sports

2023 AFCON: Dare hails Eagles’ for emphatic win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has described the Super Eagles’ emphatic 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifier played in Agadir,

 

Morocco on Monday as soul lifting. The Eagles took their opponents to the cleaners in a devastating manner to position themselves at the top of Group A with the maximum six points from two games and a very healthy goal difference of eleven.

 

The Sports Minister said the convincing win was also a confirmation that the rebuilding process of the team is on course. “I congratulate the Super Eagles for this historic victory. It was not just the result but also the performance. It clearly confirms that the rebuilding process of the team is on course.

 

This is a morale boosting performance and I commend the team, the coaches, the players and their officials for this.”

 

Dare would then use the opportunity to assure the team that their home ground, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be restored to an excellent state before  their next AFCON qualifier in September.

 

“We, as a ministry, take the responsibility for the state of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja when you played against Sierra Leone.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

TO MAKE ’94 EAGLES, YOU HAD TO BE EXTRAORDINARY –Okechukwu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles defender, Uche Okechukwu, has lamented the unending building process of the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr, speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in a recent interview, the former national team captain called on the Nigeria Football Federation to ask the coach pertinent questions. Excerpts… Recently, the Super Eagles failed to defeat Sierra Leone […]
Sports

Report: Chelsea ‘preparing improved £110m Romelu Lukaku bid’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea are positioning to up the ante in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku this summer. Their opening bid was reportedly turned down by Inter Milan, who had previously labelled the striker as ‘untouchable’, although the latest offer in the pipeline will undoubtedly make the Nerazzurri sit up and take note. Lukaku has history with […]
Sports

Benzema scores again as Real Madrid beat Eibar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Karim Benzema continued his rich scoring form as Real Madrid warmed up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Liverpool with victory over Eibar.   The Frenchman recorded his 24th goal of the season with a firm header from eight yards in the 73rd minute. Marco Asensio scored the opener when he slotted in from midfielder […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica