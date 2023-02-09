Sports

2023 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles to play Guinea Bissau in Morocco

As Match Day 3 and 4 fixtures of the 2023 African Cup of Nations draw closer, Guinea Bissau Football Federation has confirmed where they play host to Nigeria’s Super Eagles, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Guinea Bissau was among the countries that failed to have its stadium approved for the qualifier and the deadline day seem to pass on the 7th of February.

According to the update from Guinea Bissau, the federation approached the Federation of Morocco Football to have its home game in the North African country and the approval has been secured. Guinea-Bissau is placed second behind Nigeria with 4 points and Super Eagles maintained the top spot with a maximum of six points from two games. The game is slated for March 23 with the reverse fixtures taking place in Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

