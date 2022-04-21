News

2023: Afe Babalola’s interim proposal can truncate democracy, says Adoke

Mohammed Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says it is too late to call for the suspension of the 2023 elections. In a statement yesterday, Adoke criticised the call made by Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, for an interim government. Babalola had said the 2023 elections should be suspended, while an interim government should be in office for six months to develop “a new-look peoples’ constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president”.

Responding to Babalola, Adoke said there is no justification to seek the suspension of the 2023 general election, adding that setting up any interim government would go against the constitution. “The call for the suspension of the 2023 elections cannot be justified at this time as it will create a gap in our democratic transition capable of truncating our democracy,” he said. “Democracy is sustained by periodic elections where the voters express their preference on who should govern them. The 2023 elections are around the corner and the electorate is already primed to exercise this power. It will be an anti-climax for them to be left on a cliffhanger.”

 

