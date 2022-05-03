2023: Afegbua wants Atiku’s prosecuted over US Congress graft report

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former commissioner for information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar should respond to the United States of America’s allegations of corruption against him. Afegbua, who was the spokesperson of Atiku’s campaign in 2019, said the report of the US congress on the allegations against Atiku is too damning to be ignored. He said in a statement that rather than seek election under the umbrella of the PDP in 2023, Atiku will do well to visit the USA to resolve his lingering corruption allegations which have led Senator Jefferson to jail. The statement reads: “The outcome of an investigation against him and his former wife, Jennifer revealed a lot of underhand transactions bordering on money laundering and other financial malfeasance. “The onerous thing to do was for him to visit the United States of America to answer to those weighty allegations which were the outcome of the comprehensive investigations carried out by the United States Congress.”
