2023: Afenifere denies endorsing Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has denied backing the yet-to-be declared presidential bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, or any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.
The denouncement is coming on the back of a statement issued on Tuesday by the leader of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, claiming that his group secured the support of Afenifere for its candidate during a visit to erstwhile Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State.
But in a statement on Wednesday by its Director of Communications, Alhaji Sola Lawal, titled, ‘Afenifere denies endorsing presidential aspirant’, Afenifere flatly denied endorsing any candidate for presidency.
Lawal stated that the group is still mourning the demise of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, in whose honour the group suspended all engagement
Lawal also pointed out that 96-year-old Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

