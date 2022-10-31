2023: Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, blesses Tinubu

Adewale Momoh Akure In a swift surprise ahead of the 2023 election, the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has blessed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu received the blessing on Sunday at Fasoranti’s Akure home when he presented his 80- page manifesto christened ‘Renewed Hope’ to the nonagenarian.

Tinubu said President Muhammadu Buhari, northern APC governors and other northern leaders had proved to him that Nigeria can survive its unity and other challenges. Recalling his earlier visit to Pa Fasoranti earlier this year while he was on nationwide consultation before the primary, the former Lagos State governor said he promised the Afenifere leader that he would come back after winning the ticket.

Tinubu said he had come to fulfil his promise and asked Yoruba leaders to thank Buhari and northern governors for their steadfastness and for being promise- keepers. He said: “The North proved to me Nigeria can survive its unity. Some people wanted President Muhammadu Buhari to announce someone but the President said no.

He insisted the process must go on democratically. “The President said anyone that would mess up the APC process would see the other side of his eyes. He remained upright and saw the process to the end. “Northern APC governors resolved that the Presidency must go to the South, especially the South West. Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and others supported me to the end.

The battle was tough and at one point, I was in doubt. There were many rumours and I became confused about what to believe.” Tinubu added: “President Buhari told me that I promoted his name with the way I won the primary election because the process was clean and transparent and nobody can accuse him of manipulating the process.”

Afenifere General Secretary Chief Seinde Arogbofa advised Tinubu to be a leader that will unite Nigeria and work for the progress and development of the country. Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who received Tinubu on behalf of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said the people are Afenifere and will support him to win. “Asiwaju has the reach, the competence to lead Nigeria,” he said.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, said: “Though we are not in the same party but from the same race, we are pacesetters and we will continue to be pacesetters and associate with other pacesetters in every sphere.”

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji assured Yoruba leaders that all South West governors and Ekiti people are solidly behind Tinubu. Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation Chief Olu Falae told Tinubu to fix the economy if elected. Falae decried the falling value of the naira, adding that he used all his life to serve Nigeria and in his old age he does not want all he used his life for to be wasted.

