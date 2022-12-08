News

2023: Afenifere leading Obi’s campaign –Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has formerly announced that the sister cultural organisation in the South West, Afenifere, is leading the campaignin support of theLabour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Thebodyfurthernotedthat theallegationinsomequarters that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body is not supporting Obi is not true, contending that they merely allowed other ethnic organisations to carry on with the support for the former governor of Anambra State, adding that it is not just an Igbo affair. Speaking at the inaugurationof theObi/Datticampaign organisation for Anambra State in Awka the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene stated that 90 per cent of all the ethnic nationals are in support of Obi and his running mate, Datti.

Ogene, who is also the South East Zonal Coordinator for the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation, noted thatmembership of the organisation is a call for service. “When people say that we in Ohanaeze Ndigbo are not supportingourbrother, I laugh becausetheydon’tunderstand what is going on and the implications of what we are doing.

“When our brothers in Afenifere in the West declared their support for Peter Obi we letitbeandIwishtoannounce that Afenifere is leading the campaign in support of Peter Obiandwearefollowingthem. “This is because the Peter Obi movement is not an Igbo affair but a national project to liberate ourselves from misrule and economic hopelessness,” he said. Speaking earlier the Director General Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation in Anambra State, Bar Joe Martins Uzodike explainedthatthe inaugurationof thecampaign organisation in the state cuts across the National Assembly and State Assembly candidates adding that the campaign organisations of any labour party candidate is part of the Obi/Datti Campaign organisation.

 

News Top Stories

MSMEs: FG disburses N66bn to 1.258m Nigerians

About 1.258 million Nigerians have benefited from Federal Government’s Survival Fund and Guarantee Off-Take Scheme for the support of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). TheamounttotalsN66billion. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja, at a town hall meeting for beneficiaries. The meeting, which set out […]
News Top Stories

Why I didn’t inform Atiku before leaving PDP, by Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained why he did not inform his former vice president Atiku Abubakar before resigning his membership of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obi, Atiku’srunningmate in the 2019 presidential election, was an aspirant for the PDP’sticketforthe2023presidential alongside the former vice president […]
News

2023: Ayade receives new REC, pledges free, fair election

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed his determination to leave behind a legacy of free and fair elections in the state. Ayade made the pledge while receiving the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson, at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, Calabar. The governor tasked Dr […]

