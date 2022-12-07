News

2023: Afenifere leading Obi’s campaign -Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has formerly announced that the sister cultural organisation in the South West Afenifere is leading the campaign in support of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The body further noted that the allegation in some quarters that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body is not supporting Obi is not true contending that the body merely allowed other ethnic organisations to carry on with the support for the former governor of Anambra State adding that it is not just an Igbo affair.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation for Anambra State in Awka on Wednesday the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene stated that 90 per cent of all the ethnic nationals are in support of Obi and his running mate, Datti.

Ogene, who is also the South East Zonal Coordinator for the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation, noted that membership of the organisation is a call for service.

“When people say that we in Ohanaeze Ndigbo are not supporting our brother, I laugh because they don’t understand what is going on and the implications of what we are doing.

“When our brothers in Afenifere in the West declared their support for Peter Obi we let it be and I wish to announce that Afenifere is leading the campaign in support of Peter Obi and we are following them,” he said.

 

