2023: Afenifere set to float party

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has hinted that it may float a political party to challenge the existing parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

The acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists after the annual general meeting of the group.

The meeting attended by leaders and members of Afenifere from all the states in Yorubaland including Delta, Kwara and Kogi was held at the country home of Adebanjo in Sanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Adebanjo said: “We are still going to take a decision on whether we will take part or not. But we are forming a politicalparty. We are not supporting anybody.

Definitely, we are forming a party. “I don’t believe in any election until they change this constitution, there is no level playing field under this fraudulent constitution.” In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the group stressed the need for state policetotacklethesecurity challenges facing the country.

The AGM was attended by ex-Kwara State Cornelius Adebayo; former Lagos State Deputy Governor Kofo Bucknor-Akerele; Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Chief Supo Sonibare, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Senator Femi Lanlehin and Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose

