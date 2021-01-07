2023: Afenifere, YPM insist on Yoruba presidency

A socio-cultural and political group for Yoruba in the South-West region of Nigeria, the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) and the Pan- Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere yesterday insisted that the southwest region must produce the next president to avert crisis in the country.

According to the groups, since the Constitution had recognized three regions of North, West and East— ”Obasanjo represented Yourba, Jonathan had done for the East while Buhari is doing the slot of the North,” it was now the turn of the South-West to produce president in 2023.

Specifically, Afenifere said it was ready to support a Yoruba presidency in 2023. Its Secretary General, Bayo Aina, said Yoruba had realized it was only the All Progressives Congress (APC) capable of given Yoruba candidate a ticket, stressing that “Yoruba people are ready to support a candidate from the region in regardless of the political affiliation. Yoruba candidate is the only solution to Nigeria’s problems.” However, speaking during a press conference heralding a Yoruba summit tagged “Yoruba nation yesterday, today and tomorrow” held at Bodija, Ibadan, YPM National Coordinator, Mr. Oladosu Oladipo said anything short of Yoruba presidency in 2023 would be resisted while advising members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to honour pre-2015 elections to ensure fairness and equity.

He said: “You cannot be a good Nigerian without being a good Yoruba man. Our fair share must be given to us in Nigeria. This summit is not partisan but political. It is our turn to produce president in 2023. Obasanjo ruled for eight years which represented Yoruba and Jonathan represented Igbo while Buhari is now representing the North. Our constitution only recognises the three regions in Nigeria.

“In fairness, power should return to the West and aside that, there will be serious problem in Nigeria. You may note it. All freedom fighters are hooligans. We sowed and we must reap. Buhari himself had said the pre-2015 pact must be honored.”

