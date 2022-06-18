2023: After backlash, Fr. Mbaka retracts statement on Obi, blesses him

After a torrent of condemnations trailing his negative remarks concerning the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Nigeria (AMEN), Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has reversed himself, and this time offered prayers for Obi’s presidential bid. The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had earlier dissociated itself from Fr. Mbaka’s remarks. Recall that Mbaka, while addressing worshippers in a video trending online, on Wednesday described the former Anambra Stategovernorasa“stingyman”.

“A stingy man cannot be our president, we are very hungry — we need a generous person, Nigerians are hungry, are we not hungry?” Mbaka had said. But in a statement issued on Thursday by Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, the Enugu diocese said Mbaka’s comments are a “clear violation” of the provisions of the canon law “which forbids priests fromengaginginpartisanpolitics”.

The statement reads: “The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka.” Apparently, following the condemnation of his remarks by the Catholic Church and other Nigerians, Father Mbaka in a Press statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Friday, withdrewhis unguided outburst on the person of Peter Obi.

The press statement reads: “I am grateful to God for His unquantifiable and favourable blessings, miracles, love and life for the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria. “I assure the people of God and Nigerians that I am praying forGoodGovernanceandGood Leadership in this country and thatGodwillgiveusleadersafter His own Heart.

“As it stands right now, it is obvious that Nigeria is passing throughanindescribableinsecurity, inestimableunemployment, massive corruption, heinous crimes and unbearable suffering engendered by bad leadership. “I bear with my fellow country men and women in whatever we are passing through in this trying time.” “I call on the adorers and the entire people of God to join hands in praying that God will deliver us from the plans of the devil and its wicked agents. “I am a servant of God and myintentionisnottomalignHis Excellency, PeterObi’simage, but to pray for him. May God’s will be done in his life.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...