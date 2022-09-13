News Top Stories

2023: After eight years, North can't retain power –Southern govs insist

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE Comment(0)

With the administration of President M u h a m – madu Buhari gradually winding down, the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has insisted that the North cannot retain power in 2023 after spending eight years in office.

 

According to Akeredolu, the struggle for the Presidency to come from the Southern part of the country next year should not be in vain. In a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, he said the governor spoke on Sunday at the 40th Holy Ghost Convention  Dinner of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries which held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Agbawo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu explained that he led his colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum to demand a Southern Presidencydespitestiff opposition from some quarters. Hecalledonthepeoplenot to throw away the chances of producing the next President, particularly from the Southwest where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hails from.

Akeredolu described Tinubu as the best choice, adding that he has the experience and courage to tackle the challenges facing the country.

On the same faith ticket, the governor pleaded with Christians to look beyond religion and focus on the competency of the Presidential candidate. While stressing that the buck stops on the President’s table, Akeredolu added that what is important is to have a Southern President come 2023.

He said: “I discussed with Bishop Francis Wale Oke that the presidency must come to the South. Take it or leave it, it is the minimum we can get. It must come to the South. The North cannot produce a President for eight years and still wants to retain it for another eight years. It is not going to work.

“That is why under the Southern Governors’ Forum, where, luckily, God made me the chairman, we kept hammering on that. It must come to the South. And when it also got to our party in APC, we fought that it must come to the South.

“Luckily, it did not only come to the South, it came to the South West. Now, where do we stand? I understand our feelings because I’m one of you. I am a Christian. All of us here are worried. What will be our gain, and that, why is my party, the APC throwing up a Muslim/ Muslim ticket.

“It has been a real issue for all of us. Even members of the party, it has been an  issue for us. We have debated it, fought it and we have done so many things on it. I have always said to people, my fight was for the Southern President.

“Now it has come to the South West, will I now throw the baby away with the bathwater? Can I, in all honesty, do it? Should I, in all honesty, do it?”

 

