2023: Again, AA asks court to stop INEC from listing Tinubu, Shettima

Action Alliance (AA) yesterday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from listing the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima from participating in the election over double nominations.

The party in its earlier suit pending before the same court is seeking the disqualification of the APC from the presidential poll over the act of perju-ry on the part of Tinubu. However, in a fresh suit instituted on July 28, the plaintiff sought the disqualification of the ruling party on the grounds that it has nominated a candidate for more than one constituency. The act, according to AA, contravenes Section 35 of the1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

The suit filed on behalf of the plaintiff by Ukpai Ukairo has INEC, APC, Tinubu and Shettima as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively. It is specifically seeking: “A declaration that the nomination of the 4th defendant by the 3rd defendant as the vice presidential candidate of the 2nd defendant is void arising from the express provision of Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 in that the 4thdefendant allowed himself to be nominated in more than one constituency for the 2023 election.”

 

