2023: Again, Atiku declares for presidency

says Nigeria in need of visionary leadership

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has, again, declared to run for the nation’s highest office, and promised to run an inclusive government. Atiku, who is running for presidency for the sixth time, described himself as a unifier “coming to bond the broken union.” The former vice president had vied for the presidency under four different political party platforms since 1993, was on the ballot only twice, 2007 and 2019.

He contested on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1993 and came third. He was the candidate of Action Congress (AC) in 2007, but failed to pick the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets in 2011 and 2015 respectively. Atiku was PDP’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari who was the candidate of the APC. Atiku’s declaration yesterday in Abuja to run for the 2023 presidential election, was a carnival of sorts.

The crowd at the International Conference Centre (ICC), venue of the event, was al- most uncontrollable. Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Finitiri, who was the host, was the only PDP governor who graced the occasion. Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former PDP National Chairman Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, elder statesman Yahaya Kwande, former minister of Health Prof ABC Nwosu and his Minister of State for Foreign Affairs counterpart, Chief Dubem Onyia, were some of the many dignitaries at the declaration. Atiku said he would focus on five key areas – unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolution of “more resources and powers to the federating units” – if he becomes president in 2023. “Since the civil war, the unity of Nigeria has never been threatened as it is today. Nigerians are losing hope in the oneness of this country. My fellow Nigerians, I am the unifier that is coming to bond the broken union. “We will open doors for dialogue, to hear the grieving voices of all Nigerians.

Under my presidency, there will be a new Nigeria where everybody has an equal voice and is heard.” He noted that Nigerians are divided more than ever before under the ruling APC government, noting that all Nigerians are equal and should be seen and treated equally. Atiku promised to work to strengthen the nation’s unity, regretting that the APC administration has failed in its fundamental responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians. According to him, his attention on security is because national security is the first sign of a functional government, “where it does not exist, the blame should be on the government and not those who threaten it.” Atiku said he would run a liberal economy that allows small businesses to grow through lower taxes and charges for small businesses and low-income earners; as well as encourage the expansion of the private sector to spur economic growth. Adamawa Governor, Finitiri, said, “Atiku is probably the most experienced person in the race at the moment, not only in our party, the PDP, but in the country.” Finitiri said Atiku represents a special treasure to Nigeria, adding that his commitment to unity, growth, and development of Nigeria is a sign of his patriotic aspiration.

 

