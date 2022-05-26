2023: Again, internal crisis threatens Rivers APC

EMMANUEL MASHA reports on the crisis rocking Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its implication for the party ahead of the 2023 general election

The new twist in the crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is good news for the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Ambassador Desmond Akawo- led PDP, having benefited immensely from the crisis that trailed the APC before and during the 2019 general election, which was caused by deep-seated disagreement between the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, is in expectation that there will be a repeat come 2023.

Although the circumstances in 2019 that forced the Supreme Court to stop the APC from participating in the election are quite different from the current reality, the truth is that nobody can really predict how it will end. A few days ago, there were gunshots at the APC state Secretariat in GRA Port Harcourt over the screening of aspirants.

Policemen had fired gunshots into the air as supporters of Senator Abe attempted to force their way into the secretariat. Hundreds of the Abe’s supporters had stormed the secretariat early in the morning, claiming that party members loyal to Amaechi had hijacked the screening of the state House of Assembly aspirants and ward/state delegate selection. Amaechi’s camp is recognized by the party at the national level, and has Chief Emeka Bekee as state chairman.

The camp of Abe is led by Barr. Golden Chioma, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Initially, the protest was peaceful until things boiled over. According to the protesters, having arrived the secretariat in order to participate in the planned screening, there was no party executive to attend to them.

They further claimed that the Amaechi faction deliberately shut the gate in order to deny them the opportunity to be part of the screening exercise. The group also claimed that a stakeholders’ meeting, which ought to hold with members of the committee panel to agree on the modalities for screening did not take place.

They also alleged the congress materials for the election of local government delegates were hijacked by party loyalists alleged to be supporters of the former Transport minister. But as some of the protesters tried to force open the gates, the policemen inside the party secretariat shot into the air, causing pandemonium in the area. In his reaction to the incident, Chris Finebone, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, explained that there was no relationship between the screening of State House of Assembly aspirants slated and the ward and state congresses intended to elect delegates.

“We were supposed to hold a stakeholders meeting, which will precede the screening by 2 p.m. The ward congress is not to be held at the state secretariat,” Finebone said, claiming that congress was billed for the 319 wards in the state. Despite the claims and counterclaims, some analysts are of the view that the Rivers APC is likely to play into the hands of the PDP again if it fails to put its house in order.

Some of the protesters hit the nail on the head when they called on the national leadership of the party to intervene and save the party from total collapse. One of the aspirants, Mr. Chukwu Olu, particularly called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to ensure that the screening process of the aspirants is transparent. Another aspirant of the state Assembly for Oyibo State Constituency, Mr. Innocent Ajelu, however,pointed fingers at the National Working body of the party for not calling the state gladiators in the party to reconcile them.

He appealed to the national body to take the party back to direct primaries, where members will vote their choice of candidates and not indirect primaries. “We have not been called for any stakeholders meeting, no aspirant list have been published, we have not seen any delegates list, our names are not there, we don’t know what they are doing so the national body should stop this crisis that is going on in this state,” he said. The current crisis in the party began around October, 2021, when the Abe led-faction inaugurated a parallel executive barely four days after the Amaechi faction conducted its own congress at the Polo Club, Port Harcourt.

After Abe’s camp inaugurated its executive, the Publicity Secretary of Amaechi faction (Finebone,), called for the immediate arrest of the Abe-led faction executive, describing them as impersonators. Finebone said: “Even as a full revalidated member of APC, I cannot address a press conference in my office and later announce to the people that I am now the state chairman of APC.

They only assembled the media and said they are inaugurating the executive. “Questions should be asked, when did they elect the executives, I cannot gather people and say, election has been held and I have become the president of Nigeria. They gathered people and declared that they are APC executive, it is wrong.” But in a swift reaction, the chairman of Abe-led faction, Chioma, said the Amaechi-led APC does not have the capacity to arrest them. He stressed that his group held ward, local government and state congresses, where leaders at various levels were elected.

His words: “If there is a threat of arrest, that means there will be a criminal charge, there must be an offence that has been breached. The issue here is: Am I a member of APC? The answer is yes. And are they members of APC? The answer is equally yes. “I am a statutory member of APC and they see me as a qualified candidate to contest the chairmanship election and that was why they kept a seat for me, so why are they making noise? This is party politics and not private politics. We are all politicians and we are here together, nobody is inferior to the other. We are not going anywhere again, we are here.” Judging by the way things are playing out within the party, there seems to be no path that could lead to genuine reconciliation among the stakeholders.

Not long ago, a chieftain of the party, Prince Tonye Princewill, stressed the need to address challenges facing the party. He argued that “if Rivers APC becomes serious and fixes its house, the PDP won’t pose any serious challenge to its quest to win in 2023.” He added: “Everybody is saying governorship ambition and I ask, what is having a governorship ticket when you cannot win an election on the platform of the party. We need a party that is viable, a party that is serious, and a party that is dedicated. Then you can talk about governorship ambitions.

“There is no point owning a ticket that cannot win an election. Rivers APC as it stands, is not in a position to win an election but we believe that in the next few months, we will see the level of seriousness to face the forthcoming elections. “If anybody looks carefully, they will see that APC has the capacity to organise. But, having the capacity to organise is not the same thing as organising. We have a faction of APC within Rivers State, which Magnus Abe is running and every attempt at stopping Emeka Beke from being chairman didn’t work and he was sworn-in as chairman.” Some observers also feel there is need for a speedy resolution to the crisis, so that the party will be in a good position to challenge the PDP in the coming elections. However, everything will have to depend on the resolve of key stakeholders across divides to give peace a chance.

