2023: Again, Jandor rejects APC overtures as Lagos4Lagos Movement sacks chair over alleged sabotage

In a bid to forestall the activities of fifth columnists in its ranks, the Apex leadership of the Lagos4Lagos Movement has officially ratified the sack of its chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi, over alleged sabotage and anti-group activities.

Ajayi, one of the seasoned politicians that defected initially from the ruling All Progressives (APC) with the Lagos PDP gubernatorial aspirant and convener of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, was fingered as working with the opposition to frustrate the governorship bid of Adediran and return thousands of members of the movement back to the ruling party.

Recalled that Jandor, with his huge followership, broke away from the APC and moved enmasse to the PDP on January 21, 2022 at an elaborate ceremony attended by key personalities of the PDP including governors.

Since Jandor’s movement away from the ruling party, the PDP has swelled in numbers and this has resulted into a beehive of positive activities within the opposition party ahead of the 2023 race.

Approving the recommendation of the Apex body of the movement to fire Prince Sunday Ajayi from his position as Chairman, following litany of allegations of serial improprieties, Jandor said the Movement will not spare anyone that wants to drag the integrity of the group into disrepute.

According to a source privy to the development, he said, “The Movement gave Ajayi a long rope but he was too blind to see it and turn a new leaf, until he was eventually spotted and confronted with facts on how he has been hatching plans to return thousands of the group members to APC, of course it is not pro bono. But he was eventually found out.

“The APC wants to infiltrate the Movement and the former chairman appears to be their willing tool. Besides the alleged inducement claim, which is said to be in huge currency, the erstwhile Chairman was also alleged to have been holding secret meetings with emissaries of the APC and had commenced a botched mission to cajole members of the movement to return to the APC.”

Speaking on the issue after the emergency Apex meeting which held om Tuesday at the Liberty Place head office of the movement, Jandor says he is unruffled by the development as he has prepared himself to expect anything.

He said, “This is not the first attempt by the ruling APC and I don’t expect it will be the last. We are well prepared for possible uncanny events such as this, we won’t be distracted from our focus, we will keep on keeping on till we achieve our goal of rescuing Lagos from thier stranglehold come 2023”

Jandor, a media consultant and philanthropist, is a leading frontrunner for the Lagos PDP governorship ticket.

Efforts to speak to the embattled chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi, provex abortive as calls made to his phone number were not answered.

 

News

Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola Robert, makes headlines with electric car design

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The importance of made in Nigeria products, goods and services cannot be undermined. Currently, most of the foods consumed in the country are produced in Nigeria thanks to the present administration, which made sure that locally, made products like rice, beans and other consumables gain unhindered aadded to the market. But it is not yet […]
News

Reps approve South-West, South-East Development commissions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and South- East Development Commission (SEDC). The House also approved a special financial support for the armed forces. This followed the recommendations in the reports of three bills from the various committees seeking the establishment of the commissions and a special […]
News

Olubadan: Balogun promises fairness, equity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, yesterday promised to use the throne to serve the cause of humanity with fairness, equity and godliness. He made the pledge while hosting Omo Ajorosun Club, one of the foremost social clubs in Ibadan led by Alhaji Abdullahi Alli, at his Alarere residence.   Balogun, who thanked God for the privilege […]

