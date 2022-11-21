News

2023: Again, Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in opinion poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is leading other presidential candidates in opinion poll conducted by Nextier.

The LP candidate has a 14.30 per cent lead margin over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and 19.90 per cent over Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the survey conducted among selected respondents in rural communities in 12 Nigerian states, Obi, according to the report, “leads the voting intention at 40.37 per cent, Atiku had 26.7 per cent while Tinubu scored 20.47 per cent. Nextier explained that the survey was conducted in rural communities in local government areas without tertiary educational institutions.

Said the report, “the Nextier survey team conducted the polls in two states per geo-political zone “Target states included one PDP and one APC state in each geo-political region”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos PDP chair, Adegbola Dominic dies of COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced the death of its Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic. The party said the chairman died as a result of COVID-19 complications. The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said the death was a great loss to PDP family in the state. […]
News

C’River CJ to leaders: Apologise to protesting youths

Posted on Author Clement James

Cross River State Acting Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Eyo Ita, has called on Nigerian leaders to apologise to the youths for misappropriating and misapplying the resources of the country, which led to the recent violence and protest across the country. He made the call yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, during an assessment tour of […]
News

ASUU directs members to boycott UI convocation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, yesterday asked its members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University. The Union in a statement signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica