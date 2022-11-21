2023: Again, Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in opinion poll

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is leading other presidential candidates in opinion poll conducted by Nextier.

The LP candidate has a 14.30 per cent lead margin over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and 19.90 per cent over Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the survey conducted among selected respondents in rural communities in 12 Nigerian states, Obi, according to the report, “leads the voting intention at 40.37 per cent, Atiku had 26.7 per cent while Tinubu scored 20.47 per cent. Nextier explained that the survey was conducted in rural communities in local government areas without tertiary educational institutions.

Said the report, “the Nextier survey team conducted the polls in two states per geo-political zone “Target states included one PDP and one APC state in each geo-political region”

