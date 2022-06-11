2023: Again, suspended Catholic priest floors Gemade, Aondoakaa, others at rerun poll

Again, the suspended Catholic Priest in Benue Rev. Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, yesterday won the governorship primary election rerun conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 12 out of 23 local governments and three council wards in Buruku Local government areas in Benue State. Announcing the results at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi, Chairman of the rerun committee, Mr. Joel Omajali, said a total of 366,546 voters were registered, 292,930 were accredited while a total of 270,353 votes were validly cast, with Alia scoring 195,314 votes to come out victorious again. According to Omajali, Prof. Terhemba Shija scored 1,859, Terlumun Ikya – 2,746, Bernard Yisa – 338, Mathias Byuan – 14,152, Sam Ode – 21,698, Godwin Ityoachimin – 860, Barnabas Gemade – 3,831, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa – 3,517, Herman Iorwase Hembe – 720, Terwase Orbunde -1,393, Steven Lawani – 23,925 while Ayom Mlanga got zero vote. The rerun was conducted in twelve local government areas including Ogbadibo, Ushongo, Konshisha, Oju, Apa, Kwande, Agatu, Ohimini, Ado, Obi, Okpokwu and Apa. Secretary of the Committee, Emma Maji, described the rerun election as free, fair and credible. The Deputy Chairman of the party, Stephen Tsav, on behalf of the state Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, presided over the congress that affirmed the result of the rerun gubernatorial primary election conducted by the rerun committee. The party had conducted its governorship primary election on the May 27 with Alia as its winner, but some aggrieved aspirants including Chief Barnabas Gemade, Chief Kaase Aondoakaa, Dr. Mathias Byuan Chief Stephen Lawani and Prof. Terhemba Shija, petitioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, calling for outright cancellation of the election, alleging various electoral malpractices. Consequently, the NWC ordered a rerun in the 12 local governments, which was accordingly held on between June 8 and 9, with Alia still emerging as winner.
