2023: Again, Tinubu defends choice of Shettima

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Asuwaju Bola Tinubu, has for the second time defended his choice of Sen Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Tinubu has come under intense criticism for picking the ex-Borno State governor, but the Director, Media & Communication of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement yesterday that Shettima was picked for the common good. Onanuga said: “The TCO restates that religion or ethnicity was far from the calculations of the APC and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in picking his running mate. “If Asiwaju intended to cash in on ethnicity, he would have picked a running mate from the North West which has the highest number of registered voters.

If he wanted to appeal to the base instincts of religion, he would have also gone for a candidate in the Christian-dominated parts of Nigeria. “But there was no such consideration. Instead, he picked a tested politician and technocrat from the minority Kanuri ethnic group from the North East.

“The factors at play were issues germane to confront- ing the multi-dimensional crisis our nation faces today: insecurity, economic problems, such as the unemployment crisis facing our youths. “Our candidate canvassed on his track record in Lagos to win the APC primary.

As governor between 1999 and 2007, he was able to transform a decadent state into the fourth biggest economy in Africa. He believes that his feat in Lagos can be replicated all over Nigeria. “To assist him in realising this vision, he picked Kashim Shettima, who also established a track record of development in Borno State when he was governor for eight years, despite the Boko Haram crisis. Surely, only the deep know how to call onto the deep.”

TCO added: “Nigerians have a lot to gain in having the two tested leaders at the helm of affairs. “Naturally, some Nigerians with closet motives have failed to see the opportunities and possibilities the twin candidates present to our country at this time of difficult security, economic and political developments, preferring to fan the embers of religion and ethnic divisions among their unsuspecting and vulnerable compatriots. “The TCO hereby appeals to fellow Nigerians to embrace the best elements of our common purpose and reject the campaign and incitement against fellow citizens. “When Nigerians stand together, they have been known to achieve incredibly positive outcomes. That is the lesson from our history. To now succumb to the base ends of identity, by further straining our already difficult ethnic and religious cleavages, is a great disservice to the country and to citizens who had no choice about their parentage, ethnicity, or religion at birth.” Meanwhile, Shettima is scheduled to be unveiled today.

