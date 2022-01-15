2023: Age, not a barrier to Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Miranda

Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Miranda has said that age should not be a barrier to the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Recall that Tinubu made his intention contest the 2023 presidential election known after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja on Monday. Miranda, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview said that Tinubu is just 69 years of age, saying that the incumbent Nigerian president is over 70 years of age. “It depends on what you have to offer.

What makes a kingmaker not to be qualified to be a king. Why are we so funny as Nigerians. “When Tinubu was not doing anything, we said he is a godfather. Now he wants to be king and you are complaining. “We have 90-year-old people that are still living and some people that are not more than 35 years of age have gone. So, why are you complaining. It is God that gives good health,” she said.

On what should be the role of the media during the 2023 general elections, Meranda urged them to be consistent and do their investigations very well before writing any story, adding that they should be partners in the nation’s democratic development. The lawmaker, who said she did not feel intimidated as a female politician, stated that she was born into a political family and that she was happy to be where she is at the moment and dream for higher positions soon. “It depends on you, if you find interest in it. Nothing is easy. There is a difference between doing what you love and working.

“Once you do what you love doing, it would not be like work for you, it would be fun. “It’s not a bad thing, if you have interest in it, then give it a trial. Just like our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would say, power is not served a la carte,” she said.

