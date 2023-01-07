Sports

2023 agenda for sports

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The sports sector is almost always not in consideration for the annual budget. The financial vote for sports is always ridiculous every year such that it can never be sufficient for two major projects in the sector. In 2023, it is important for sports federations to be all out to bring private investors to help the each of the sports disciplines. The positives recorded in 2022 were mostly in athletics and a few other sports.

A total of 29 top athletes were on the Top 100 list in their various disciplines in athletics. Nigeria has never had it better and so kudos to the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, whose drive for success is huge. No doubt, 2023 brings fresh opportunities and it is expected that the federations should work towards getting better this term.

There is need to revive school sports and grassroots events to create room for talent discovery. Many of the sports disciplines have athletes who have served for over two decades but are still in action because nothing is being done to bring in fresh talents to replace them.

In the New Year, there must be a deliberate effort to embrace youth development and give them exposure to get the desired results for Nigeria. The Nigeria Olympic Committee elections were held and Alhaji Habu Gumel will spend another four years at the helm. Gumel should be firm with the federations to get the very best results from them. Football that suffered so much in 2022 must be alive this year.

The U-17 and U-20 teams will be out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in the two age grades. Apart from the quest to grab World Cup tickets Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles must do well just as it is expected that the technical committee will have people who will monitor them and look into possibilities of transiting them accordingly to higher levels. The Super Eagles must be up to be among the best on the continent and so the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers must be top notch in terms of results.

Manager Jose Perseiro and the NFF must be on same page to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. There should be no automatic shirt for anyone just as there must be strict measures to instill discipline and allow merit to prevail. The Super Falcons need a new lease of life and the promising U-20 national team should be promoted to form the nucleus of the new look Falcons.

The talented younger ones should be given a chance to express themselves and gain enough confidence to get results in the senior national team. There must be deliberate plans to boost school / grassroots sports as a vehicle to identify talents and create able replacements for ageing athletes. It is expected that the government should also encourage sponsors with tax rebate policy to make top companies embrace sports more just as there must be deliberate effort to use the 10-year Masterplan document to boost sports generally. Sports all over the world require huge planning as a business and in the New Year, Nigeria must embrace all that it entails to make various sports disciplines boom in the country, not just football.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Super Eagles star, Awoniyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nottingham Forest have signed Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee in the region of £17.5m. The 24-year-old joins Forest from the Bundesliga club on a five-year deal and becomes the newly-promoted Premier League side’s first international signing of the summer. Awoniyi scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions […]
Sports

Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’ is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21. The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game. The video game franchise is listed […]
Sports

Eriksen scores on Copenhagen return as England, France, Italy win friendlies

Posted on Author Reporter

    Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen scored on Tuesday on his return to the Copenhagen stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year as England and France also won the latest round of pre-World Cup friendlies. The Dane, wearing the captain’s armband, struck in the 57th minute to round off Denmark’s 3-0 friendly win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica