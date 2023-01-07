2023 agenda for sports

The sports sector is almost always not in consideration for the annual budget. The financial vote for sports is always ridiculous every year such that it can never be sufficient for two major projects in the sector. In 2023, it is important for sports federations to be all out to bring private investors to help the each of the sports disciplines. The positives recorded in 2022 were mostly in athletics and a few other sports.

A total of 29 top athletes were on the Top 100 list in their various disciplines in athletics. Nigeria has never had it better and so kudos to the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, whose drive for success is huge. No doubt, 2023 brings fresh opportunities and it is expected that the federations should work towards getting better this term.

There is need to revive school sports and grassroots events to create room for talent discovery. Many of the sports disciplines have athletes who have served for over two decades but are still in action because nothing is being done to bring in fresh talents to replace them.

In the New Year, there must be a deliberate effort to embrace youth development and give them exposure to get the desired results for Nigeria. The Nigeria Olympic Committee elections were held and Alhaji Habu Gumel will spend another four years at the helm. Gumel should be firm with the federations to get the very best results from them. Football that suffered so much in 2022 must be alive this year.

The U-17 and U-20 teams will be out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in the two age grades. Apart from the quest to grab World Cup tickets Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles must do well just as it is expected that the technical committee will have people who will monitor them and look into possibilities of transiting them accordingly to higher levels. The Super Eagles must be up to be among the best on the continent and so the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers must be top notch in terms of results.

Manager Jose Perseiro and the NFF must be on same page to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. There should be no automatic shirt for anyone just as there must be strict measures to instill discipline and allow merit to prevail. The Super Falcons need a new lease of life and the promising U-20 national team should be promoted to form the nucleus of the new look Falcons.

The talented younger ones should be given a chance to express themselves and gain enough confidence to get results in the senior national team. There must be deliberate plans to boost school / grassroots sports as a vehicle to identify talents and create able replacements for ageing athletes. It is expected that the government should also encourage sponsors with tax rebate policy to make top companies embrace sports more just as there must be deliberate effort to use the 10-year Masterplan document to boost sports generally. Sports all over the world require huge planning as a business and in the New Year, Nigeria must embrace all that it entails to make various sports disciplines boom in the country, not just football.

