2023: A’Ibom ex-dep gov endorses Akpan as governor

A former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and senator representing Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, Dr. Christopher Ekpenyong, has said that God has revealed to him that the next governor of Akwa Ibom State will be Senator Bassey Albert Akpan. Receiving the governorship aspirant in his country home in Obot Akara on Saturday, Ekpenyong extolled Akpan’s sterling qualities and his laudable achievements both as a former commissioner and in the senate. Addressing the mammoth crowd, which turned the private consultative visit into a carnival of sort, the former deputy governor said: “I don’t know what others are saying and what they heard. All I know is that God has told me that OBA is the best governorship aspirant for Akwa Ibom at this time. Akpan has the experience, he has the connection. With him, we can go to bed and sleep.”
