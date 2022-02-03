News

2023: A’Ibom Gov advocates peaceful, ethical campaign

…Host party members to new year get-together

No political venture is worth compromising the safety of any person or their families, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared.

The Governor who stated this
while speaking at the New Year get-together of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held at the party secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo on Wednesday, cautioned the people of Akwa Ibom State to be wary of politicians intending to engage them in activities averse to peace in pursuit of power, stressing that

Appreciating the people for sustaining their trust and support for the PDP, he said: “today if you talk about the PDP in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State will be rated as one of the strongest.

“I thank you for your faithfulness and standing strong for our party and for contributing to the national strength of our party. Thank you for believing in this umbrella. We will make sure this umbrella remains intact and covers everybody”.

Governor Emmanuel reassured that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure all ongoing and impending projects to deliver on the people’s mandate and fulfill the party approved manifesto for his government.

In his words, “My manifesto to contest election was under the logo of the PDP. We have a little more than a year to go, but I want to assure the party that all ongoing projects will be completed. We’ll work day and night to make sure we deliver on the manifesto we presented to this party. I will never do anything with selfish intention. Everything I do is in the interest of Akwa Ibom people”.

He counseled that persons given position of responsibility should handle their offices faithfully and avoid activities that may jeopardize their safety, while assuring continuous improvement in the welfare of party officers across all levels.

“I am advising you as my brothers and my sisters, nothing on planet earth is worth your life. Don’t accept things that will affect your life or that of your family members for a peanut. Anybody who wants to serve you sincerely the way God wants it, will never put such a price on your head”, the Governor said.

Governor Emmanuel also called on all party faithful to unite with the leadership of PDP in the state to contribute the required quota of support to the party at the national level to regain power at the center to restore the depleted economy which, he stated, is the yearning of all Nigerians at the moment.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, commended the governor for sustaining the New Year get together all through the past six years of his government, stating that the party has felt the impact of the government while the governor feels the pulse of the party, thereby stabilizing the party in the state.

He lauded the gesture of the Udom Emmanuel led government for bringing succour to the people of Atan Offot community by providing a transformer to power the party secretariat and the entire community, describing him as the pride of the party.

 

Our Reporters

